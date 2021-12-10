Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 189 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,438,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

