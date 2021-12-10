KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $26.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.96 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

Shares of RH opened at $608.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 16,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,105,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.