KeyCorp Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $225.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.52 and a 200-day moving average of $231.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

