Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Cut to €85.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGSPY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

KGSPY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $116.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

