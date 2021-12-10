KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Posts Earnings Results

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.56) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.00 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

In other news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $156,471.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $313,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,388. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KLX Energy Services stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of KLX Energy Services worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

