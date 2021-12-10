Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $72.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Europe from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $60.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.