Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of KHTRF opened at $4.16 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

