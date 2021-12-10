Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knowles also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Knowles has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

