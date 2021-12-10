Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.88. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 494,045 shares changing hands.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

