Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

