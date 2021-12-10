Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $75.27, but opened at $81.00. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Several research firms have commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

