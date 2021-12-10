Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of PG opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

