Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

