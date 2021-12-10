Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 2,782 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92.

