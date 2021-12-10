Kurt Knight Sells 25,850 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $160,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 1,248.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 205,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 95.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 769,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 375,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.