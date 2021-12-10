Laboratory Co. of America Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,493 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 822% compared to the average volume of 1,030 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $100,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $63,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day moving average of $284.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

