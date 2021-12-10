Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.
Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $47.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
