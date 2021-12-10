Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Lakeland Industries worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

