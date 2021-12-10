Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Lam Research by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $699.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $606.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

