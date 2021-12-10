Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Shares Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) by 70.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $19,540,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $11,851,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $4,885,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $4,895,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $3,916,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.79 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.