Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $112.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

