Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $642.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $305.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

