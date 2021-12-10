Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Leidos worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

