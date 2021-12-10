Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,962.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,883.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,747.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

