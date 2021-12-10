Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Earnings Results

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

