LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $149,363.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009929 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005772 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

