LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of LIAN stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,678. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

LIAN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

