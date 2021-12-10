Liberum Capital Cuts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,290

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,910 ($38.59) to GBX 2,290 ($30.37) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JMAT. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($33.28) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.13) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.79) to GBX 2,800 ($37.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($38.46) to GBX 2,500 ($33.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,580 ($34.21).

JMAT opened at GBX 2,063 ($27.36) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,465.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,818.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,959.46 ($25.98) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($44.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.66) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($427.90). Insiders bought 45 shares of company stock worth $114,033 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

