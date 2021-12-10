Liberum Capital Cuts Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,600 ($34.48) to GBX 2,250 ($29.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGNS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,543.38 ($33.73) on Tuesday. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,334.82 ($17.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($36.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,360.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

