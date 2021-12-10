Liberum Capital Raises PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Price Target to GBX 580

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 560 ($7.43) to GBX 580 ($7.69) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRTC stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 335.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.69. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 251.25 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.94). The firm has a market cap of £777.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

