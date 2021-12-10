Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 470 ($6.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Cake Box alerts:

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 362 ($4.80) on Tuesday. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 194 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 428 ($5.68). The stock has a market cap of £144.80 million and a PE ratio of 29.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 373.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 336.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,000,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.64), for a total value of £10,500,000 ($13,923,882.77). Also, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £1,293,750 ($1,715,621.27).

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.