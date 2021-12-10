Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on the stock.
Shares of TKO opened at GBX 160 ($2.12) on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of GBX 77.50 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The company has a market capitalization of £454.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.69.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.