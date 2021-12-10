Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 176 ($2.33) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.32) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.32) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.17) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.30).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 152.80 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.44. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 139.20 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.26). The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

