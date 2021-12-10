Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,952.33 ($65.67).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,738 ($62.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,372.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,805.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

