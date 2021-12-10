Liberum Capital Trims Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Target Price to GBX 800

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 900 ($11.93) to GBX 800 ($10.61) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FSTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.93) to GBX 850 ($11.27) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.93) to GBX 850 ($11.27) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

FSTA opened at GBX 688.84 ($9.13) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 683.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 774.59. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($7.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 977.73 ($12.97). The company has a market capitalization of £425.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.