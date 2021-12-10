Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LNC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. 47,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,526. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

