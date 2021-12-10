Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 799 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

