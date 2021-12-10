Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

