Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $98.72 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.