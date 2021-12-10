Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 673.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 50,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $316.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.65 and a 200-day moving average of $289.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

