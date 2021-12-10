Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.13 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.