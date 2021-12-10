Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $128,000 Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.