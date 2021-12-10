Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFLT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.99 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $505.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

