Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LQDT opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 172.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

