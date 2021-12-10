London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

