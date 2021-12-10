Loop Capital Boosts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $29.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 148.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 16.2% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 47,329 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $53,655,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.