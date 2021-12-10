Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of LOVE opened at $82.17 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,878 shares of company stock worth $37,468,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 38.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

