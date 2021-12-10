Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

NYSE LOW opened at $258.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.55. The company has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $260.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

