LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce $29.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.55 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $37.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $120.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $122.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.46 million, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $137.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LTC Properties by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

