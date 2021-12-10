Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $416.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.
In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.