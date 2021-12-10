Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $416.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.58.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

