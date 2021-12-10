Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

LULU opened at $416.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.92 and its 200-day moving average is $401.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.00.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.